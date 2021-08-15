Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $447.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

