ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,304,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

