Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

