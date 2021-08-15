ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $15.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target decreased by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WISH. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

