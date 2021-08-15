Contrasting Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.81 $506.60 million $5.04 19.82 QCR $312.17 million 2.53 $60.58 million $3.96 12.65

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QCR has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $93.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. QCR has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87% QCR 24.50% 13.17% 1.36%

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats QCR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 38 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

