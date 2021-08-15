Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

