Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,177 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

