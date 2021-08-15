Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 440,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

