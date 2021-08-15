Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

