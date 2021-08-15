Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 83,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 67,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

