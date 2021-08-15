Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

