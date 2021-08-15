Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.62% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

