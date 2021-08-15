Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.