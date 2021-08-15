Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 117.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

