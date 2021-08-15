Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,651. Corteva has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.