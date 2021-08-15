Cosmo Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 82.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 71.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $83,644.17 and $77.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.