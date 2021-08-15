Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,589 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $447.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

