Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

