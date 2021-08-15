Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.