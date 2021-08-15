Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.