Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

