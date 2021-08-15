Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.