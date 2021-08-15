Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 137 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $206,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

