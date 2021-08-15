Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,075 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

