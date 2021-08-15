Craig Hallum Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $55.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

