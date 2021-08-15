Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 159,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3,344.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,040 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,828,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

