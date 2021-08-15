Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.