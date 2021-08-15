Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

