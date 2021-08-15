Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,132 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 349.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

