Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 15,422 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.14. 242,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.58 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14.

