Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after buying an additional 543,751 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 508,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,599. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28.

