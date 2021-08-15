Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. 1,282,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

