Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $688,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

