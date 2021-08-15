Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 149,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 58,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

