Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 622 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

