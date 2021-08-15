Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 142.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 215,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.