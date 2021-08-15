Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

