Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $30.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

