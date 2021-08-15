Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

