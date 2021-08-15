Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.42 ($75.79).

ETR:VNA opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.15. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

