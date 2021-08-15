Credit Suisse Group Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $115.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Magna International stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

