Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

