Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $8.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.