Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10.
About Critical Elements Lithium
