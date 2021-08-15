Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $941,847.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,031,761 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

