Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

