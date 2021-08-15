Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

