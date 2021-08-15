Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

