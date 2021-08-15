Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 706.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 149,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $260,161. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

ARQT opened at $20.48 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

