Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,482 shares of company stock worth $3,757,309 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

